Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
13:00
Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin
Burton Latimer
Elizabeth Watts Notice
WATTS Elizabeth
formerly Parker
nee Stafford Passed away in Hospital
on 30th May 2019.
Loving Mother of Jenny and the
late Rebecca and the late Ruth.
Dear Grandmother of
Isabel and Abigail.
Funeral Service will be held at the Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin,
Burton Latimer on Thursday 13th June at 1pm. Floral Tributes or donations for
The British Heart Foundation along with any funeral enquiries c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Harborough Mail on June 13, 2019
