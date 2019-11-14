Home

GEOGHEGAN Elaine of Market Harborough, died suddenly on 12th August 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Mick, loving mother of Nigel and Nicola and a much loved nan. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 10.30 am. Please wear bright clothes. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
