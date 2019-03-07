|
Johnson Eileen Julia
(née Cotter) Loving mother of Glenis,
Shiela and Michelle.
Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
28th February 2019, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Eileen's funeral service will take
place at The Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, on the day
for Breast Cancer Care.
All further enquiries to:- Co-operative Funeralcare, Market Harborough
Tel: 01858 431012
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
