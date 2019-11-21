Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Committal
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00
All Saints Church
Swinford
View Map
Douglas Woollard Notice
WOOLLARD Douglas of Arthingworth, passed away suddenly on 6th November 2019,
aged 71 years. Dearly beloved husband of Susan, much loved father of Mark, stepfather of Neville and Jemma, father in law of Wing-she and Michelle and a devoted grandad to six. Committal at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 29th November at 10.30 am, followed by a Service of Celebration at All Saints Church, Swinford at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for WWF (World Wildlife Fund) and RSPB may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 21, 2019
