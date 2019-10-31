Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Dorothy Perry Notice
PERRY Dorothy Beryl formerly of Groby Road, Leicester passed away at Peaker Park Care Village, Market Harborough on 20th October 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Michael, Tina and Lynda, mother-in-law of Angela, Rusty and the late Christopher and loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 11.30am.
No flowers by request. All enquiries to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
