JEFFERY Donald James (Don) OBE Passed away peacefully at his home in Church Langton, surrounded by his family on 30th November 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Mark, Kim, Rebecca and the late Jonathan and an adored grandfather and great grandfather. Private Cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Peters, Church Langton on Monday, 16th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for VASL and the Forces Children's Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 5, 2019