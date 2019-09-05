|
Price Dewi of Lubenham, passed peacefully away on 25th August 2019, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Jeanette, father of Robert, Sharon and Paul, father in law of Alison, Gary and Nicky and loving grandad of Meredith, Harry, Taylor, Isaac, Joe, Amos and Rowan, Dan, Rachel and Sam. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 3.30 p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019