Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Dewi Price Notice
Price Dewi of Lubenham, passed peacefully away on 25th August 2019, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Jeanette, father of Robert, Sharon and Paul, father in law of Alison, Gary and Nicky and loving grandad of Meredith, Harry, Taylor, Isaac, Joe, Amos and Rowan, Dan, Rachel and Sam. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 3.30 p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019
