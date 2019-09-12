Home

Derek Hammond Notice
Hammond Derek James passed away on 25th August 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Olwyn, father of David and Alan, grandfather of Ashley. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 11.30 a.m. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 12, 2019
