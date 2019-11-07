|
SHORLEY Denis passed away at Peaker Park Nursing Home on the 27th October 2019 after a long illness. He was the much loved husband of Jacki and an adored dad to Louise, Cate and Jennie, wonderful grandpa to Joseph, Thomas, Emma, Leah and Leonie , father in law to Steve and the two Davids, brother to Gordon and son-in-law to Joyce. The family wish to thank the amazing staff at Peaker Park for their loving and dedicated care to both Denis and the family over the last three years. Private Cremation. Service of Thanksgiving at St. Wilfrid's Church, Kibworth on Wednesday, 13th November at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society.
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 7, 2019