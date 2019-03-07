|
|
|
Heritage David John Passed peacefully away on
Wednesday 27th February 2019,
aged 68 years.
Beloved Husband of Deborah,
much loved Dad to Sam and Edd.
Funeral Service at
Great Glen Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations if desired to ACU Benevolent Fund
(Auto-Cycle Union Benevolent Fund)
c/o E.C. Gilbert Ltd Funeral Directors, 33 Oaks Road, Great Glen, LE8 9EF : 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertld.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More