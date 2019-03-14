Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30
Great Glen Crematorium
David Asher Notice
ASHER David Albert Asher Brothers Farm
Contractors, of Kibworth.
Very dear Brother of Jack
and Ruth, Uncle to Chris,
passed peacefully away at his
home on Sunday 3rd March 2019,
aged 87 years.
Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 19th
March at 12.30pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired to D, L & R Air Ambulance c/o
A. J. Adkinson & Son Funeral Directors.
12 London Road, Oadby, Leicester.
LE2 5DG
Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at
www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
