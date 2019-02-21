|
BOWLER Dave of Market Harborough, formerly of Kibworth, passed away peacefully
after a long illness on 10th February 2019, aged 69 years. Partner of Pam
and brother of Joan. Will be much missed by his wider family and friends.
Funeral ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and British Lung Foundation may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
