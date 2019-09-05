|
|
|
SOLE Colin John passed away suddenly at home on 24th August 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Charmaine, brother of Paul and Peggy, brother-in-law and cherished uncle. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Respiratory Department at Glenfield Hospital) and the Jubilee Food Bank may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019