Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Sole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Sole

Notice Condolences

Colin Sole Notice
SOLE Colin John passed away suddenly at home on 24th August 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Charmaine, brother of Paul and Peggy, brother-in-law and cherished uncle. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Respiratory Department at Glenfield Hospital) and the Jubilee Food Bank may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.