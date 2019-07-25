Home

Christine Burgess Notice
BURGESS Christine passed away peacefully at Glenfield Hospital on 16th July 2019, aged 66 years. Much loved wife of the late
Joe, loving mother of Michelle, Lisa
and Sarah-Jane, mother-in-law of Wayne and loving nan of Reece, Yolanda, Dallas, Matthew and Steven. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Thursday 1st August at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Kidney Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 25, 2019
