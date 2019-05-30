|
|
|
PEACH Charles Hardy passed away peacefully at home in Wilbarston surrounded by his family on 23rd May 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, loving father of Sarah and Elizabeth, father-in-law of Carlos and Alex, doting pa of Charlie and Emilio and beloved son of Robert and the late Betty. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Wilbarston on Thursday 6th June at 12.30pm, followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Brain Tumour Charity may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
Read More