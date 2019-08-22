|
HEGGS Celia (Kay) formerly of Logan Crescent, Market Harborough and former proprietor of Littlejohn Service Station, Leicester, passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 10th August 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Anthony, mother-in-law of Chris and loving grandma of Ben and Dan. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 30th August at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Mawsley Village Surgery may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019