Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Brown

Notice Condolences

Carol Brown Notice
BROWN Carol Tracey
(née Hewitt) Passed away at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, on 11th May 2019, aged 52 years. Loving wife of Andrew, mother of Daniel, Philip, Natasha and Nicholas, daughter of Jean and Malcolm, daughter in law of Veronica and John and sister of Lynne and Michelle and family. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 9.30am. No mourning clothes by request. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Brain Injury Unit at Queen's Medical Centre may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.