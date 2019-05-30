|
BROWN Carol Tracey
(née Hewitt) Passed away at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, on 11th May 2019, aged 52 years. Loving wife of Andrew, mother of Daniel, Philip, Natasha and Nicholas, daughter of Jean and Malcolm, daughter in law of Veronica and John and sister of Lynne and Michelle and family. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 9.30am. No mourning clothes by request. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Brain Injury Unit at Queen's Medical Centre may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
