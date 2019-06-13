|
Nicholls Bud passed away suddenly on
31st May 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Sylvia, loving father of Lorraine, Denver and Gary, cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Wednesday 19th June at 1.15pm, followed by interment at Market Harborough Cemetery.
Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 13, 2019
