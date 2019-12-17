|
|
|
Thompson Bridget
(née Graboski) Of Bournemouth
(formerly of Mkt Harborough, Mowsley and Leicester)
Died peacefully at home amongst her family on December 5th, 2019 aged 97. Wife of the late Graham Thompson, mother of Lilibet, mother-in-law of Sean and grandmother to Alex, Annabel, Jonty and Dominic.
Loved by all.
Requiem Mass on
Friday 20th December at 11am at
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Catholic Church, Bournemouth.
No mourning attire.
Flowers and enquiries
Co-op Funeralcare,
11 Southbourne Grove, Southbourne, Bournemouth, BH6 3QS.
telephone 01202 418782
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 17, 2019