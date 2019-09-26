|
SMITH The family of the late Brian would like to convey their appreciation for the support and kindness they have received from family, friends, and former police colleagues at this time, and for all the letters, cards and donations for Dementia UK received in Brian's memory. Special thanks to Rev David Faulks, Dr Blake, The Ridgeway Neighbours, Leicestershire Police, No.10 Flowers and to J Stamp & Sons, especially Chris for his professionalism and support throughout.
