Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Smith

Notice

Brian Smith Notice
SMITH The family of the late Brian would like to convey their appreciation for the support and kindness they have received from family, friends, and former police colleagues at this time, and for all the letters, cards and donations for Dementia UK received in Brian's memory. Special thanks to Rev David Faulks, Dr Blake, The Ridgeway Neighbours, Leicestershire Police, No.10 Flowers and to J Stamp & Sons, especially Chris for his professionalism and support throughout.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.