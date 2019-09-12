Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Brian Smith Notice
Smith Brian former Police Officer, passed away peacefully at his home at The Ridgeway, Market Harborough on 31st August 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Doreen, much loved father of Nigel and Richard, father-in-law of Elaine and Alison, loving grampa of Laura, Henry, Joseph and the late Richard and great grampa of Isabell and Oliver. Private cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Peter & St Paul, Great Bowden on Wednesday 18th September at 2.15p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 12, 2019
