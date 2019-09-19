Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Brian Skelham Notice
Skelham Brian Arthur of Market Harborough, died
23rd August 2019 at Glenfield Hospital after much suffering, aged 77 years.
Much loved by all his family and
friends. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday
23rd September at 1.30 p.m.
No flowers by request. Donations,
if desired, for Cancer Research UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent
to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 19, 2019
