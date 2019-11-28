Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
15:30
Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
Brian Schofield Notice
Schofield Brian Sydney Of Rainsborough Gardens, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on 20th November 2019,
aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Avis, dearly loved brother of Minna, much loved father of Sue, Paul and Jayne, father in law of Marilyn and
a loving grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Funeral Ceremony at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday, 4th December at 3.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019
