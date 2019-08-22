|
ORBELL Brian Geoffrey Passed away on 8th August 2019,
aged 77 years.
A loving husband to Kaye.
A much loved father to Matthew,
stepfather to Chris and Sarah.
And a very special grandad.
Brian's funeral service will be held at Countesthorpe Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Brian
can be made to Leicestershire
Air Ambulance and RSPB.
Wilf Smith and Son, Mill Road, Ullesthorpe, Leicestershire, LE17 5DE. Tel. 01455209236
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019