J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Bob McCready

Notice Condolences

Bob McCready Notice
McCREADY
Bob
(Geordie) of Market Harborough, formerly of
Sunderland, passed away suddenly at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 16th February 2019, aged 88 years. Will be sadly missed by Rose and all the family.
Funeral Service at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Market Harborough on Friday 15th March at 2:30pm, followed by interment.
Flowers welcome and may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
