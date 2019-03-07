|
McCREADY
Bob
(Geordie) of Market Harborough, formerly of
Sunderland, passed away suddenly at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 16th February 2019, aged 88 years. Will be sadly missed by Rose and all the family.
Funeral Service at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Market Harborough on Friday 15th March at 2:30pm, followed by interment.
Flowers welcome and may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
