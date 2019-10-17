Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
HECTOR Bill passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on the 10th October 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Mavis, much loved father of Steve and grandfather of Sarah, William, Jay and Laura. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Friday 25th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Age UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
