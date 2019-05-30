Home

Barbara Ellson

Barbara Ellson Notice
ELLSON Barbara Doreen
(nèe Ashton) late of Swadlincote, passed away on 30th April 2019, aged 62 years.
Sister of Ron and the late Jim and Geoff. Aunt of Melinda. Graveside Service at Market Harborough Cemetery on Friday 7th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for RSPCA and Cats Protection may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
