Audrey Phillips Notice
Phillips Audrey
(née Fisher,
formerly Butteriss) Passed away on 19th February 2019.
Audrey's funeral took place on 14th March 2019 at Kettering Crematorium.
Dear mum of Sue, Jane and Ange
and partner to Tom,
will be sadly missed by us all.
Thank you to all who attended the funeral and for the messages of condolence received.
Thank you to all the staff at Peaker Park Care Village, Two Shires Medical Practice and Co-operative Funeralcare, Market Harborough.
Thank you for all the donations received in memory of Audrey
for the Air Ambulance.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
