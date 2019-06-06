Home

Cooper Ashley of Great Bowden, died suddenly on
30th May 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Myra, father of Neil, father-in-law of Nela and grandad of Ashley and papa of Jake and Zane. Private cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Peter & St Paul, Great Bowden on Wednesday 12th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation and LOROS
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
