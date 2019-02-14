|
|
|
JOHNSON Anthony Frederick Betty and the family of the late Tony Johnson wish to express their sincere appreciation for the support and kindness shown, for the kind messages of sympathy and donations for the Royal British Legion and the Red Cross received in his memory and to everyone who attended the service. Special thanks to Rev John Morley, Hilary Brazil, Jane Timms, John Pacey and the immensely professional and supportive service of J. Stamp & Sons.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
