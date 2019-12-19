|
|
|
DEE Anthony Brian Clive
(Tony) of West Lodge Farm, Desborough, passed away peacefully on
13th December 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, will be greatly missed by his devoted family, Jon & Lucy, Ed & Mo and his five grandchildren. Private cremation, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Church, Desborough, on Friday 27th December at 11.30am.
No flowers by request. Donations,
if desired, for The Stoke Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 19, 2019