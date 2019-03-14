Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
15:30
St Nicholas' Church
Little Bowden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Iliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Iliffe

Notice Condolences

Anne Iliffe Notice
ILIFFE Anne of Market Harborough passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019, aged 57 years. Daughter of Iris and the late Norman, wife of Denis, mother of Darren, Robert and Samantha and sister of Ian. Funeral Service at
St Nicholas' Church, Little Bowden on Thursday 21 st March at 3:30pm, followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Breast Cancer Now may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.