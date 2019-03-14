|
ILIFFE Anne of Market Harborough passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019, aged 57 years. Daughter of Iris and the late Norman, wife of Denis, mother of Darren, Robert and Samantha and sister of Ian. Funeral Service at
St Nicholas' Church, Little Bowden on Thursday 21 st March at 3:30pm, followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Breast Cancer Now may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
