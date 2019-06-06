Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Bosworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Bosworth

Notice Condolences

Andrew Bosworth Notice
Bosworth Andrew
'Boz' of Gartree, passed away on 26th May 2019, aged 51 years. Much loved husband of Helen, adored father of Ethan, Gracie and Lucy and loving son of Christine and the late Charlie. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 12.30pm. No mourning clothes by request. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Leicester Haemodialysis Unit may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.