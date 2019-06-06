|
|
|
Bosworth Andrew
'Boz' of Gartree, passed away on 26th May 2019, aged 51 years. Much loved husband of Helen, adored father of Ethan, Gracie and Lucy and loving son of Christine and the late Charlie. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 12.30pm. No mourning clothes by request. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Leicester Haemodialysis Unit may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
Read More