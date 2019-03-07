Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
15:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alf Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alf Newton

Notice Condolences

Alf Newton Notice
NEWTON Alf of Market Harborough, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on 25th February 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved partner of Mary, father of Jeremy and Martin and a grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by David and Robert also. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March at 3:30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for The British Heart Foundation and Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.