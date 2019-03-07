|
NEWTON Alf of Market Harborough, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on 25th February 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved partner of Mary, father of Jeremy and Martin and a grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by David and Robert also. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March at 3:30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for The British Heart Foundation and Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
