Quenell Alec of Market Harborough, died on
4th September 2019, aged 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Sybil and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at Market Harborough Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 18th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Royal British Legion may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 12, 2019
