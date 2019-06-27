|
CAMPBELL Alastair Iain passed away peacefully at Badby Park Care Home on 20th June 2019,
aged 51 years, after two years of illness.
Much loved husband of Helen, father to Robbie and Ben and son of Norah and the late Matthew Campbell. Alastair will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Alastair's life to be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, for the British Heart Foundation and the Central England Rehabilitation Unit may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 27, 2019
