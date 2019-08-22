Home

KERRISON Alan Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
Friday 6th August 2019,
aged 81 years.
Devoted widower of Hilary,
much loved father to Nicholas, Joanne and Sharon and loving grandfather of Bryn, Rowan, Anya and Kirsty.
Greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Cambridge Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Huntingdon Olympic Gym may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 72 High Street, Chatteris. PE16 6NN. 01354760072
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019
