Riley Zac Cameron On 6th December 2019, Zac, sadly left this earth, after giving us 20 years of amazing, funny and happy memories. Zac couldn't have loved or been loved more as a son of Steven and Rebecca, soulmate of Eden, stepson, stepbrother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend of everyone he met.
Service and committal at
Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to one of Zac's
favourite places - Pigs in the Woods c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Anyone who loved Zac or whose life he made better by being in it is welcome to come and celebrate
his life - no dress code or formalities, just kindness.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019