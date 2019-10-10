|
|
|
HARDIE Yvonne Marlene On 3rd October 2019 peacefully at H.R.I. Yvonne aged 60 years. Beloved wife of Mark.
The dearly loved mum of
Narelle & Chloe.
A loving Grandma to
Phoebe, Isla and Hughie.
Service at St Columbas R-C Church, Pellon Halifax on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 12 noon followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired
to Cancer Research UK or
The Diabetic Society c/o
B J Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet, St Halifax, HX1 5BP.
A box will be provided in church on the day. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019