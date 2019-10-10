Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Hardie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Hardie

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Hardie Notice
HARDIE Yvonne Marlene On 3rd October 2019 peacefully at H.R.I. Yvonne aged 60 years. Beloved wife of Mark.
The dearly loved mum of
Narelle & Chloe.
A loving Grandma to
Phoebe, Isla and Hughie.
Service at St Columbas R-C Church, Pellon Halifax on
Thursday 17th October 2019
at 12 noon followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired
to Cancer Research UK or
The Diabetic Society c/o
B J Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet, St Halifax, HX1 5BP.
A box will be provided in church on the day. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.