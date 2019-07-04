|
|
|
Sykes Winifred Peacefully on Monday 1st July 2019, Winifred aged 70 years,
passed away at home.
A loving wife to Malcolm (Joe), devoted mother to David and
Stephen, a much loved grandma to Rebecca, Christopher, Laura, Cameron and great grandma to Jacob, mother-in-law of Dianne, the late Sue and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu
to the MS Society.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019