Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
09:30
St Malachys R-C Church
Ovenden
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Dobson

Notice Condolences

Winifred Dobson Notice
DOBSON Winifred On 6th September 2019 peacefully at home Winifred aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
The dearly loved mum of Stephen & Angela. A loving grandma of Joanne, Scott, Marc & Laura,
great grandma to Oliver and
great grandma to Doug the Pug.
A caring mother in law to Andy, Sister to the late Tom & Clem
and a dear friend to many.
Service at St Malachys R-C Church Ovenden on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 9.30am
followed by Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice, a donation box will be provided on the day or care
of B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.