|
|
|
DOBSON Winifred On 6th September 2019 peacefully at home Winifred aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
The dearly loved mum of Stephen & Angela. A loving grandma of Joanne, Scott, Marc & Laura,
great grandma to Oliver and
great grandma to Doug the Pug.
A caring mother in law to Andy, Sister to the late Tom & Clem
and a dear friend to many.
Service at St Malachys R-C Church Ovenden on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 9.30am
followed by Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice, a donation box will be provided on the day or care
of B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019