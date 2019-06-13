Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:30
Park Wood
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Williamina Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Williamina Ball

Notice Condolences

Williamina Ball Notice
BALL Williamina Jessie On Sunday June 2nd 2019, peacefully at Fernside Hall.
Wilma, aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Lynda, Frances
and the late Malcolm, much loved grandma and great grandma
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday June 21st at 1:30pm, family flowers only please by request,
but donations may be made to
Overgate Hospice for
which a box will be provided.
Will friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.