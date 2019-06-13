|
BALL Williamina Jessie On Sunday June 2nd 2019, peacefully at Fernside Hall.
Wilma, aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Lynda, Frances
and the late Malcolm, much loved grandma and great grandma
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday June 21st at 1:30pm, family flowers only please by request,
but donations may be made to
Overgate Hospice for
which a box will be provided.
Will friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
