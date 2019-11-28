Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
William Seabourne Notice
SEABOURNE William John
(Wilf the gardener) On November 15th, 2019, peacefully at
St James Hospital, Leeds.
Wilf, aged 57 of Norton Tower,
darling husband of Monica,
loving father of Danny,
Sean, Laura and George;
a much loved grandad of Aurora,
dear brother of Jenny and
step-son of Pat, a great,
hard working and talented
gardener to all.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday, December 5th
at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu as desired to Boy's Brigade (12th Halifax)
or Water Aid.
A collection box will be available
after the service.
All enquiries please, to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
