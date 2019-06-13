|
|
|
Flint William (Bill) On 4th June 2019 peacefully
at Overgate Hospice, Bill
aged 71 years of Hipperholme, Hx,.
Beloved husband of Christine,
dearly loved dad of Emily, Lucy,
Amy and Jacob and a much loved father-in-law and grandad.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Monday 24th June 2019 at 12noon, family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
