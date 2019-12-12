Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpsons Funeral Service
South Lane
Elland, West Yorkshire HX5 0HQ
01422 373531
Resources
More Obituaries for William Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carey

Notice Condolences

William Carey Notice
CAREY William Thomas (Bill) On November 30th 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home in Elland. Bill, a much loved Brother, Uncle, Great-uncle and a good friend to many. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday, December 20th at 12noon. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the Salvation Army c/o Simpsons Funeral Service, South Lane, Elland. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -