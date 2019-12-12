|
CAREY William Thomas (Bill) On November 30th 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home in Elland. Bill, a much loved Brother, Uncle, Great-uncle and a good friend to many. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday, December 20th at 12noon. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the Salvation Army c/o Simpsons Funeral Service, South Lane, Elland. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019