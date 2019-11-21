Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Walter Jackson Notice
JACKSON Walter John On November 15th,
peacefully at home. Walt,
aged 87 years of Sowerby Bridge,
the dearly loved husband
of the late Nancy and
loving partner of Irene.
Also a loving dad of Paul and Pam;
a much loved grandad and
great grandad; brother,
uncle and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday, December 6th at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, as desired to
Overgate Hospice or
Yorkshire Cancer Research
would be appreciated.
A collection box will be
available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019
