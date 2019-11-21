|
|
|
JACKSON Walter John On November 15th,
peacefully at home. Walt,
aged 87 years of Sowerby Bridge,
the dearly loved husband
of the late Nancy and
loving partner of Irene.
Also a loving dad of Paul and Pam;
a much loved grandad and
great grandad; brother,
uncle and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday, December 6th at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, as desired to
Overgate Hospice or
Yorkshire Cancer Research
would be appreciated.
A collection box will be
available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019