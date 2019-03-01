|
|
|
Dubaj Waleria Peacefully on
February 22nd 2019 at
Summerfield House Care Home
at the age of 93 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late Kazimierz
and special mum to
Stan, Tony and Henryk.
Much loved by her
daughters in law,
grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Requiem mass at
St Columbas Church , Pellon,
Halifax on Monday 18th March
at 11am followed by interment
at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but
if desired to Overgate Hospice
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the church R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More