Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
15:00
Park Wood
Elland, HX5 9HZ
CROWTHER Vivien Rose Peacefully, on
Tuesday 19th February 2019, at
The Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield,
Vivien, aged 62 years.
Much loved daughter of Dorothy and the late Carlton, sister of
Hilary, aunt of Alan and Carlton
and great-aunt of Blake.
A celebration of Vivien's life
will be held at Park Wood,
Elland, HX5 9HZ, on Friday
15th March at 3-00 pm.
By request, family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given for
the benefit of The National Autism Society. A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors. 01422-377840.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
